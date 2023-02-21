Rising Incidence of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Market Opportunities for Drug Manufacturers

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size

Rise in the prevalence of lung cancer, along with excessive consumption of tobacco around the globe propel the demand For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size was Valued at USD 15.3 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 36.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Non-small cell lung cancer is caused when the cells present in the body grow at an uncontrolled rate, leading to the formation of a tumor. NSCLC has different stages based on its progression. STAGE IV is the final stage of the disease, which is marked by the spreading of tumors into others parts of the body. The management of NSCLC in patients requires the use of different treatments, such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.

It has been found that more than 90% of non-small lung cancer is due to smoking, and tobacco use is a leading cause of non-small cell lung cancer. According to a study, men who smoke are 23 times more likely to develop this non-small cell lung cancer, while women are 13 times more susceptible to developing non-small cell lung cancer.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 (𝐍𝐒𝐂𝐋𝐂)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Astrazeneca

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Celgene Corporation

• Sanofi

• Boehringer Ingelheim

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫?

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer occur in people who smoke and consume tobacco drive the growth of the global non small cell lung cancer market. However, high-cost expenditure in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and stringent government rules for product approval restrict the market growth. Moreover, widespread use of sneakers in numerous environments and a large consumer base including fitness & gym visitors, athletes, and rock climbers, present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Type

• Squamous Cell Carcinoma

• Large Cell Carcinoma

• Others

• Adenocarcinoma

By Treatment Type

• Chemotherapy

• Targeted Therapy

• Immunotherapy

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global non small cell lung cancer market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in healthcare sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the investments by the public and private market players in this field.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global non small cell lung cancer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing global non small cell lung cancer market opportunity.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the global non small cell lung cancer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global non small cell lung cancer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

