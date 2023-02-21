Desktop Virtualization Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth Over 2031

Desktop Virtualization Market

The increase in need to increase employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by desktop virtualization drive the growth of the global yogurt market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the need to improve employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by desktop virtualization drive the growth of the global desktop virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues and expensive deployment and sign-up costs of desktop virtualization platforms are hampering the market growth.

On the contrary, an increased market for workspace as a service is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the desktop virtualization industry during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global desktop virtualization industry generated $11.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $28.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/18896

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global desktop virtualization market. This is due to the dramatically increased digital penetration during the period of the global lockdown and stringent social distancing policies, which fueled the demand for remote operational tools such as desktop virtualization tools.

• The demand for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) has grown by over 70% during the period. Many businesses and their employees adopted remote working and work-from-home culture, which in turn, fueled the adoption of desktop virtualization tools during the period.

• Moreover, with the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses have been forced to increase their online presence. This improved the reliance on digital solutions more than ever before.

• Desktop virtualization tools supported small businesses in maintaining their business operations as normal during the pandemic. Also, the growing demand for cloud services and the lower availability of skilled employees during the period drove the demand for desktop virtualization.

Based on type, the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global desktop virtualization market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to VDI solutions being cheapto deploy and manage. However, the desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in complexity of modern IT and networks.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/18896

Based on offering, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global desktop virtualization market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in need for IT infrastructure management solutions. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in demand for desktop devices in modern business environment.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global desktop virtualization market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to large scale IT applications of large enterprises. However, the SMBs segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in technological investments by SMEs.

Based on enterprise size, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global desktop virtualization market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to complex IT requirements of the sector. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the higher security requirements of the sector.

Procure Complete Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/935619ff6de52530597118a74f21aeaa

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global desktop virtualization industry, owing to the high concentration of specialized VDI vendors in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the ongoing digital transformation of the region.

Leading Market Players:

• Amazon Web services, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Datacom Group Ltd.

• DXC Technology Company

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• International Business Machine Corporation

• Ivanti

• Kyndryl Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nasstar

• NetApp

• NTT DATA Corporation

• Nutanix

• Oracle Corporation

• Pure storage, Inc.

• Softchoice

• VMware, Inc.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/18896

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter