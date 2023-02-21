Bringing the Community Together for a Cleaner and Safer Hollywood

The weather was perfect this Saturday for the monthly Hollywood Village cleanup.

Volunteers from all walks of life take part in the cleanup to keep Hollywood beautiful, safe and clean.

And although everyone works hard, it’s also a lot of fun.

Volunteers gather at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre for coffee and donuts and to pick up their supplies. And they return there after the cleanup for a complimentary lunch provided by community partners.

Spring arrives early in Los Angeles. That's why volunteers carried out an early spring cleaning the weekend in the heart of Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Once again on Saturday, February 18, the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre in Hollywood hosted the Hollywood Village cleanup, a monthly initiative to keep the community beautiful, safe and clean.

Dozens of volunteers including members of a local Boy Scouts troop and LAPD cadets gathered at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre for coffee and donuts and took off with rakes, brooms and shovels to tackle the trash and take responsibility for the state of the neighborhood.

Hollywood is known as the “show-business capital of the world.” Visitors come from all over to see the famous television and movie studios and record companies.

“Tourists are returning post-pandemic, so these cleanups are even more important now so we can make our community look its best,” said one of the volunteers. “Lots of people stopped to tell us how happy they were to see us cleaning up the neighborhood.”

By survey, Hollywood residents have two main concerns: the plight of the homeless and keeping Hollywood clean and safe.

After each cleanup, volunteers hand out copies of The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. It is a moral code anyone may use to chart a course for a happier life.

Homelessness is a major issue in Los Angeles as it is in so many other cities. And The Way to Happiness can help those down on their luck get their lives going in a better direction.

Volunteers return to the Church after the cleanup for a complimentary lunch. Breakfast and lunch are provided by community partners that support the campaign.

The monthly cleanups are a partnership between the Church of Scientology, The Way to Happiness Foundation and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Hollywood Village is a community coalition of people of all faiths, ideologies and backgrounds, working together to make Hollywood shine.

