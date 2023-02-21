Data Center Power Market Garner USD 24 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 8% CAGR | Mitsubishi Electric, Anord Mardix

Data Center Power Market

An in-depth analysis of the data center power market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Data Center Power Market," The data center power market size was valued at $11.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24 billion by 2031, growing at CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031.

The global data center power market share is segmented based on product, end user, and region. By product, it is classified into PDU, UPS, Busway, and others. By end-user, it is classified into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, energy, healthcare, retail, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The expansion of digital infrastructure brought on by rising digitization is anticipated to determine the direction of the data center power industry's growth. Furthermore, the market for data center power is being driven by the growing popularity of cloud computing. Throughout a 24-hour period, data centers with thousands of servers continuously use electricity. To manage the significant increase in energy consumption, such data centers need ongoing improvements in storage systems. Servers are utilized efficiently in hyper-scale data centers, which results in significant overall energy savings.

The key players profiled in the data center power market report include Vertiv Group Corp., ABB, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Anord Mardix, ZincFive, Inc., Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Eaton.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global data center power industry trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market, including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the report sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

The high initial investment needed in the data center power market is a significant barrier for businesses. It is necessary to switch from outdated to modern data center components in order to implement modern power systems in data centers.

Due to this requirement, the majority of businesses, including SMEs with limited capital, frequently cannot update their data center.

By product, the UPS sub-segment will have a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on end-user the global data center power market analysis is divided into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, government, energy, healthcare, retail, and others.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow the most and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Data center power industry:

• COVID-19 outbreak gave rise to a new business environment that will increase demand for cloud services and digitization, having a significant impact on the world global market for data center power.

• In the pandemic, the demand for online services such as gaming, streaming video, live events, and others increased tremendously. So, in order to meet the increased demand, technological innovating companies focus on the installation of a highly reliable data center to meet the demand.

• The pandemic outbreak has wreaked havoc on many other sectors of the economy but has had a favorable effect on the market for data center power. This is primarily due to the pandemic-era increase in the work-from-home culture and demand for software as a service (SaaS) in the pandemic era.

