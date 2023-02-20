Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,566 in the last 365 days.

Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2023 ended January 29, 2023.

“We made a great start to 2023 and grew revenue sequentially, as both IC and FPD high-end businesses improved due to ongoing design-driven demand,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “IC growth was driven by high-end demand from Asian foundries; FPD benefited from increased G10.5+ demand and continued strength in mobile displays.

“Profit margins were somewhat softer than the previous quarter primarily due to less favorable mix and somewhat lower customer premiums to accelerate delivery. Operating cash generation continued strong, which enables us to continue investing in organic growth and maintain a strong balance sheet to support our strategy and help navigate economic uncertainty. I am proud of the performance of the entire Photronics team.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue was $211.1 million up 0.4% sequentially and 11% year-over-year
  • GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $14.0 million ($0.23 per diluted share), compared with $37.1 million ($0.60 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $23.1 million ($0.38 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2022
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $24.4 million ($0.40 per diluted share), compared with $31.2 million ($0.51 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $19.2 million ($0.32 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2022
  • IC revenue was $156.6 million, up 0.2% sequentially and 21% year-over-year
  • FPD revenue was $54.5 million, up 1% sequentially and 9% less than same quarter last year
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $28 million, and cash invested in growth through capital expenditures was $31 million

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $205 million and $215 million and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.38 and $0.48 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years.  As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Cash are “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, gross profit, operating income, net income, cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operations, as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated balance sheets and statement of cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations on the following page.


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
   
   
        Three Months Ended  
         January 29,   October 31,   January 30,  
          2023     2022   2022  
                   
Revenue       $ 211,090     $ 210,266   $ 189,827  
                   
Cost of goods sold       135,013       129,997     129,964  
                   
Gross Profit         76,077       80,269     59,863  
                   
Operating Expenses:                
                   
Selling, general and administrative   16,818       15,683     15,727  
                   
Research and development     3,302       4,045     5,939  
                   
Total Operating Expenses     20,120       19,728     21,666  
                   
Operating Income       55,957       60,541     38,197  
                   
Non-operating (loss) income, net   (14,425 )     10,797     4,707  
                   
Income Before Income Tax Provision   41,532       71,338     42,904  
                   
Income tax provision       12,582       16,074     11,178  
                   
Net Income         28,950       55,264     31,726  
                   
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   14,964       18,204     8,662  
                   
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 13,986     $ 37,060   $ 23,064  
                   
Earnings per share:                
                   
Basic       $ 0.23     $ 0.61   $ 0.38  
                   
Diluted       $ 0.23     $ 0.60   $ 0.38  
                   
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:            
                   
Basic         60,894       60,773     60,158  
                   
Diluted         61,470       61,374     60,936  
                   


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
               
        January 29,   October 31,  
        2023   2022  
               
Assets              
               
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 334,792   $ 319,680  
Short-term investments     39,199     38,820  
Accounts receivable     220,692     198,147  
Inventories       52,796     50,753  
Other current assets     53,337     37,252  
               
Total current assets     700,816     644,652  
               
Property, plant and equipment, net   710,927     643,873  
Other assets       29,937     27,305  
               
Total assets     $ 1,441,680   $ 1,315,830  
               
               
               
Liabilities and Equity          
               
Current liabilities:            
Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,541   $ 10,024  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   192,790     183,773  
               
Total current liabilities     199,331     193,797  
               
Long-term debt       27,323     32,310  
Other liabilities       32,306     27,634  
               
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity   920,765     831,527  
Noncontrolling interests     261,955     230,562  
Total equity       1,182,720     1,062,089  
               
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,441,680   $ 1,315,830  
               


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
               
          Three Months Ended
          January 29,   January 30,
            2023       2022  
               
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income       $ 28,950     $ 31,726  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash      
provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     19,105       20,810  
Share-based compensation     1,821       1,457  
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other   (22,196 )     5,137  
               
Net cash provided by operating activities     27,680       59,130  
               
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (31,097 )     (19,175 )
Government incentives       1,014       -  
Other           (87 )     (43 )
               
Net cash used in investing activities     (30,170 )     (19,218 )
               
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayments of debt       (9,218 )     (15,192 )
Purchases of treasury stock     -       (2,522 )
Contributions from noncontrolling interest   -       14,997  
Proceeds from share-based arrangements   672       3,840  
Net settlements of restricted stock awards   (1,168 )     (1,458 )
               
Net cash used in financing activities     (9,714 )     (335 )
               
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   27,499       (2,057 )
               
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   15,295       37,520  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   322,409       279,680  
               
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 337,704     $ 317,200  
               


PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
             
             
  Three Months ended  
  January 29,   October 31,   January 30,  
    2023       2022       2022    
             
             
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:            
             
GAAP Net Income $ 13,986     $ 37,060     $ 23,064    
FX (gain) loss   16,944       (10,369 )     (5,268 )  
Estimated tax effects of above   (4,506 )     2,522       1,337    
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above   (2,060 )     1,990       96    
Non-GAAP Net Income $ 24,364     $ 31,203     $ 19,229    
             
             
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted   61,470       61,374       60,936    
             
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:            
             
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.23     $ 0.60     $ 0.38    
Effects of the above adjustments $ 0.17     $ (0.10 )   $ (0.06 )  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.40     $ 0.51     $ 0.32    

Note: Totals may differ due to rounding.


PHOTRONICS, INC.  
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (cont.)  
(in thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
               
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow
        
  Three Months ended Year ended  
  January 29,   October 31,   October 31,   Target Model
    2023       2022       2021     Two-year Horizon
               
               
GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,680     $ 275,187     $ 150,772     350,000 - 400,000  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (31,097 )     (112,338 )     (109,099 )     (100,000 )
Government Incentives   1,014       3,615       5,775       -  
Free Cash Flow $ (2,403 )   $ 166,464     $ 47,448     250,000 - 300,000  
               
Reconciliation of Free Cash flow to LTM Free Cash Flow:             
  Free Cash Flow            
Three Months ended January 29, 2023 $ (2,403 )            
Year-ended October 31, 2022   166,464              
Three Months ended January 30, 2022   (39,955 )            
LTM January 29, 2023 $ 124,106              
               
Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Net Cash:             
      As of        
  January 29,   October 31,   January 30,    
    2023       2022       2022      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,792     $ 319,680     $ 314,195      
Short-term investments   39,199       38,820       -      
Current portion of Long-term debt   (6,541 )     (10,024 )     (18,307 )    
Long-term Debt   (27,323 )     (32,310 )     (78,540 )    
Net Cash $ 340,127     $ 316,166     $ 217,348      
               

For Further Information:
John P. Jordan
Executive Vice President & CFO
203.740.5671
jjordan@photronics.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Photronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.