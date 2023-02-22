Cloud Payments and Old Glory Bank to launch Old Glory Pay

We were privileged to be selected by Old Glory Bank to provide our patented technology to help launch the Old Glory Pay digital wallet.” — Mike Love, CEO of Cloud Payments

AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Payments, the industry-leading provider of patented digital payment and banking technology solutions, and Old Glory Bank, an FDIC-insured, chartered bank, have joined forces to announce the upcoming release of a proprietary, closed-loop digital payment system called Old Glory Pay.

Old Glory Pay will enable customers of Old Glory Bank to send payments to each other (peer-to-peer) instantly and without fees. Because the entire transaction is completed within the Old Glory Bank ecosystem, no third party can arbitrarily cancel any transaction or withhold funds and there can be instantaneous settlement.

“We were privileged to be selected by Old Glory Bank to provide our patented technology to help launch the Old Glory Pay digital wallet. We prefer these kinds of strategic partnerships as the optimal way to go to market and we look forward to supporting the growth ahead for Old Glory Pay” said Mike Love, co-founder and CEO of Cloud Payments.

“We are proud to partner with Cloud Payments, a pro-America company that shares our beliefs in love of country, respect for the flag, and the promise of liberty,” states Steve Paganucci, Chief Security Officer of Old Glory Bank.

Old Glory Pay will be available with the launch of Old Glory Bank consumer banking in March 2023.

Later this year, when Old Glory Bank launches its business banking mobile platform, Cloud Payments and Old Glory Bank will enhance Old Glory Pay with online and point of sale merchant payment capabilities for business customers of Old Glory Pay.

Business customers of Old Glory Bank will be able to offer an alternative to legacy payment rails and provide to consumers an advanced, secure solution that allows no third-party to arbitrarily interfere with legal commerce.

Additional features with Old Glory Pay still to come include honest and fair charitable crowd fundraising and other innovative cancel-proof ways to connect freedom loving Americans.

About Cloud Payments

Cloud Payments, a wholly owned subsidiary of mobile wallet unicorn Fintiv Inc, is a global leader in digital payment and embedded finance ecosystems. It deploys patented, industry-leading technology to optimize consumer and merchant payments, simultaneously enabling clients to transition from legacy payment systems into the Digital Economy. Established in 2019, Cloud Payments is based in Austin, Texas, and serves a client base with safe and secure Web2.0 and Web3.0 solutions.

About Old Glory Bank

Established in 1903, Oklahoma’s First State Bank in Elmore City recently was renamed Old Glory Bank. Old Glory Bank is FDIC-insured and, beginning in March 2023, will offer the best in mobile banking to customers from sea to shining sea. Not a “challenger” bank, Old Glory Bank is a real bank and will be the first chartered bank to openly support America, the flag, freedom, the military, first responders, and most importantly, the hard-working people who make America great – our “Old Glory Nation.” Old Glory Bank™ was created to be your hometown bank, no matter where you call home. A banking solution for those who feel marginalized for believing in the greatness of America. Old Glory Bank was co-founded by some of the leading voices supporting freedom and love of country, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson; radio and television host Larry Elder; former two-term Governor of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin-Christensen, and country music superstar, TV host, entrepreneur, and songwriter, John Rich. Member FDIC.

For more information, visit www.Cloud Payments.com and www.oldglorybank.com