AB46 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2023-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to create 66.0401 (7), 196.378 (1) (e), 196.378 (4j), 196.491 (1) (h) and 196.491 (3) (a) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: requiring notice to political subdivisions and landowners regarding proposed large solar energy facilities, requirements for applying for certificates for large solar electric generating facilities, joint development agreements related to large solar electric generating facilities, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)