AB47 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to amend 19.85 (1) (a), 19.85 (1) (d), 304.06 (1) (d) 1., 304.06 (1) (d) 3g. and 304.06 (1) (eg); and to create 304.01 (3), (4) and (5) of the statutes; Relating to: public access to actions by Parole Commission.