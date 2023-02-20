Submit Release
AB56 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to repeal 349.025 (1) (b); to renumber and amend 349.01 (2); to amend 349.03 (5) (a); and to create 349.01 (2) (m) and 349.115 of the statutes; Relating to: impoundment of vehicles used in certain reckless driving offenses.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

