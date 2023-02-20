AB54 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to renumber 969.001 (2); to renumber and amend 969.01 (1) and 969.035 (1); to amend 165.957 (4) (a) 1. and 2. and (c), 969.01 (4), 969.02 (3) (d) and 969.03 (1) (e); and to create 969.001 (2m), 969.001 (3) and 969.01 (1) (b) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: statutory changes to implement the constitutional amendment relating to conditions of release.