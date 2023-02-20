Jason Seto

NYC Community Director, Jason Seto, Discusses his Experience Working Alongside the United Federation of Teachers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Seto has made a significant contribution to education in the United States with his work alongside the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) and other leading non-profit organizations. In his role as community director he has been able to make an impact on the education system in New York City by helping to improve the quality of social/mental health services by developing and strengthening community-based partnerships. He has developed effective enrichment programs which have fostered community engagement and empowerment. As a result of his effort communities have joined together eager to learn, grow and expand on diversifying opportunities through their social peer interactions.

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is an organization with programs that focuses on policy advocacy and supports teachers through a range of initiatives. The UFT is one of the largest and most influential public education unions in the United States, and their mission is to strengthen learning environments for both educators and students. Not only does UFT provide powerful lobbying for public school education policies, but it also contributes funds for professional development projects, awards scholarships to high-achieving students, and assists members with health and pension service programs. With over 200,000 active members, UFT represents some of the best communities in public education; providing invaluable support for entire generations of teachers.

Jason has used his strategic and collaborative vision to great effect, uniting high ranking political officials with educators, administrators, and community representatives to create a strong sense of common purpose. Through this unity, he has worked to reduce the barriers in vulnerable populations by increasing access to supportive services such as health care and mental health support. To achieve these objectives he has devised a community model plan for the areas of Hunts Point in the Bronx, and Brownsville in Brooklyn. This model involves developing assessment tools which enable service providers to better understand the specific needs of their respective communities. By taking this approach, Jason has shown that it is possible to make real progress even in challenging circumstances.

Jason States, “It is of the utmost importance that we do whatever means necessary to reduce the barriers in vulnerable populations by offering supportive social, mental and health services to communities in NYC.”

Jason is an exemplary leader and innovator, as evidenced by his efforts to cultivate teams of critical stakeholders, manage budgets, and secure virtual and physical resources for community programming. Through his leadership, he was able to expand mental health services and design unique partnerships that facilitated dental and vision screenings. In addition, Jason organized coat drives with NY Cares, produced theatrical entertainment musical productions with Broadway support, and developed sports and dance programs using the resources at his disposal. All of this served to promote equity and inclusion, community engagement, health and wellness; a testament to his aptitude as a leader in galvanizing quality services.