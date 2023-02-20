Bet2Bank Launches new Gaming Experience with Blockchain and Web3 Technologies

/EIN News/ -- BRISTOL , UK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bet2Bank, a blockchain-based project, has launched a unique betting experience that incorporates traditional fixed odds sports bets, a peer-to-peer custom betting dapp, and staking pools. The platform aims to solve the critical shortcomings of traditional centralized betting platforms such as lack of transparency, security, and high fees. Bet2Bank operates on a three-tier system, where users can gain access to various features by holding specific quantities of BXB tokens.

Bet2Bank facilitates its users with Betting-as-a-Service (BaaS) where a custom TG bot is connected to a smart contract that works with another bot to place low-risk sports bets automatically based on preset parameters and collected data. Users can deposit USDC, give the bot a command, and it will return their USDC along with any profits. The P2P Custom Betting feature allows holders to create their own custom trades and play with other members to actively trade against them, enabling a wide range of gaming options and the ability to customize games to fit specific needs and market demands. Funds are held in escrow until the outcome of the event has been decided.

Moreover, BXB is a progressive ERC-20 blockchain based Web3 project that seeks to maximize the potential that DeFi and Web3 offer to the world of finance. The platform operates on a three-tier system, which requires users to hold specific quantities of BXB tokens to gain access to the various features available within the BXB/USDC ecosystem. The platform offers USDC reflections to all holders, enabling them to receive dividends in the form of free USDC by simply holding BXB.

The Bet2Bank team consists of three partners, two of whom have been part of 9 and 10 figure marketcap projects, respectively, and a massively experienced Web3 developer. The BXB smart contract has been custom written by SirTris, a well-established and respected solidity developer within the ERC-20 space. The contract has been hard coded so that taxes can never be raised above 7%, Max wallet cannot be set to 0, and cannot be configured to scam in any way whatsoever.

Bet2Bank's growing number of unique features is available to holders free-of-charge, thanks to a unique three-tier system, where the more $B2B tokens you hold, the more features users can access. The platform can provide a transparent and secure environment in which the community can bet and earn rewards.

In the conclusion, Bet2Bank is proud to launch this innovative gaming experience that provides a decentralized and inclusive platform for our community. The company is thriving to transform the gaming and trading industry by incorporating blockchain and web3 technologies that ensure transparency, security, and low fees.

For more information, visit the website at https://www.bet2bank.io/, join the Telegram community at https://t.me/Bet2Bank or follow the platform on Twitter at https://Bet2BankBXB.







Chris Johnson Bet2Bank info at bet2bank.io