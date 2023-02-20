Niostem: The Revolutionary Solution for Hair Regrowth

A new solution that tackles the root cause of hair loss has finally arrived. Niostem, a German technology startup, has unveiled its new hair regrowth solution. With its breakthrough scientific technology cultivated through over 15 years of stem cell regenerative research, this technology amplifies the body’s regenerative power to regrow hair and stop hair loss. This is a true revolution in the field of hair regrowth.

Hair loss is sadly common in our society, affecting a significant portion of individuals - with very few having the confidence to seek answers. A genetic condition, hair pattern baldness can be a frustrating and emotional issue with few effective solutions offered. However, with Niostem’s well-positioned novel solution, hair pattern baldness will be a thing of the past!

The Niostem approach uses stem cell reactivation technology to reawaken the dormant hair follicle stem cells to stimulate hair regrowth. Unlike other hair loss solutions, this approach is non-invasive, which means there are no surgical procedures, side effects, or harmful drugs involved in the regrowth process. This intelligent device ensures that the upper scalp, a known area of common hair loss, will be rejuvenated via an invisible network of impulses - leading to long-lasting, stronger, and healthier hair!

The hair stem cells are reactivated through the use of low-level electrical stimulation. This kick-starts the hair stem cells back to their “progenitor” form to fuel the regrowth of the hair follicle. After continued use of this device for 3 months, hair loss is definitively stopped. And after 6 months, natural hair regrowth of approx. 19.3% has been observed in an in-house study! The Niostem device is designed for practicality and can be easily used in the comfort of one’s own home. With its wireless connectivity, easy-to-follow companion app, and short session times (~30 minutes per day) it fits seamlessly into the lives and routines of busy people.

Dr. Carlos Chacón, the CEO of Niostem, is a well-established figure in the biotech industry, with over 15 years of experience in biochemistry and biology of hair and skin stem cells. This expertise was the driving force behind the creation of this game-changing technology. The company’s efforts led to the filing of a patent application by Mane Biotech (now Niostem) in 2020 for a wearable device intended to stimulate the growth of hair.

Niostem is an innovative company focused on designing technology with the purpose of empowering healthier lives by unlocking the body’s regenerative potential through the reactivation of stem cells. Niostem is dedicated to assisting people in their self-healing journey so that they can live happier, healthier lives. Niostem is planning to release its hair loss solution early in 2023, and pre-orders are now available through an online campaign. Head over to the website at https://niostem.com/ for more information about pre-orders and release updates.

Media Contact

Niostem

Anish Date

Germany