National Roofing Partners Announces New Board Members

National Roofing Partners (NRP), the facilities performance company delivering unparalleled service nationwide, today announced the election of three new board members, Gary Roden, Joseph Jolicoeur, and Lincoln Register, effective February 17, 2023.

"Gary, Joseph and Lincoln all bring extensive commercial roofing, construction and business leadership experience to NRP," commented Steve Little, National Roofing Partners' CEO. "Additionally, we believe their considerable industry relationships and commercial roofing market knowledge will complement our existing Board and enable them to be immediate and effective contributors."

Gary Roden is the VP of Design-Build Business Development for TDIndustries, a multi-state employee-owned company that provides design, mechanical contracting, and full life-cycle facility services. Early in his career, Mr. Roden was the Manager of Building Systems at Trane Air Conditioning. After his time with Trane, Mr. Roden was President of Aguirre Roden, a North Texas company offering architecture, engineering, general contracting, and program management services. Mr. Roden was involved with the Associated Builders and Contractors in numerous roles, including serving as National Chairman and has served on the Board of the National Center for Construction Education and Research. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1983.

Joseph Jolicoeur grew up working for his family's business Albert Jolicoeur & Sons Masonry out of Springfield, MA. In 2010 he took an inside sales position with ABC Supply in Springfield, Massachusetts. He found his first outside sales position selling roof equipment, safety equipment, and supplies for contractors at Atlantic Equipment in Revere, MA. After his time at Atlantic Equipment, he accepted a position as Preventative Service Manager and Director of Business Development at Greenwood Industries. He is currently Vice President of Greenwood Roof Services. He played collegiate football at Merrimack College, graduating in 2009 with a BS in Business Management.

Lincoln Register leads Register Roofing & Sheet Metal as its President since January of 2012. Register Roofing is an extremely successful full service commercial roofing company in Jacksonville, FL providing high-quality roofing services and metal fabrication to customers in the Southeast. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Building Construction & Construction Management from the University of Florida in 2011.

About National Roofing Partners

National Roofing Partners (NRP) delivers single-source client solutions on a national basis. Utilizing its network of more than 250 service centers throughout the U.S., NRP maintains and extends the life of customers' facility assets including incorporating AI assessment technology on roofs, building envelopes and pavement. NRP also provides related services to the solar industry which rely on facility performance to support their infrastructure. Learn more at NationalRoofingPartners.com.

