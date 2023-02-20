Submit Release
Akins Ford Adds the 2023 Ford Ranger to its inventory in Winder, Georgia

Drivers near the Winder area in Georgia in search of a pickup truck should check out the 2023 Ford Ranger at Akins Ford.

WINDER, Ga., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pickup trucks are known for their usefulness and independence. Customers near Winder, Georgia, searching for an efficient pickup truck should check out the 2023 Ford Ranger now available at Akins Ford, a well-established automotive dealership in the locality.

The 2023 Ford Ranger is now available at a minimum selling price of $37,504. Equipped with a 2.3L EcoBoost engine, this pickup truck from Ford features a 10-speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission. It has a 2.3-inch productivity screen in an instrument cluster to show all relevant information. To ensure the safety of the customers the new Ford Ranger comes with Pre-Collision Assist® with Automatic Emergency Braking, AdvanceTrac™ with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™), SecuriLock® passive anti-theft system and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Other key features include FORDPASS® Connect, flow-through center console with floor shifter and intermittent windshield wipers.

Customers are encouraged to visit the Akins Ford dealership located at 220 West May St., Winder, Georgia, to have a closer look at the 2023 Ford Ranger. The dealership aims to offer a hassle-free car purchasing experience to its customers in a safe, comfortable and friendly environment. Prospective buyers can reach out to the Akins Ford dealership staff by dialing 770-867-9136.

Kris Wall, Akins Ford, 770-867-9136, kwall@akinsonline.com

 

