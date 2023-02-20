Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,570 in the last 365 days.

Krakoff Communications Implements a Hybrid Work Environment

After working in an office environment since the firm was founded in 1993 and then switching to working completely remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Krakoff Communications (KCI) will now operate in a hybrid workplace model.

PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) February 20, 2023

After working in an office environment since the firm was founded in 1993 and then switching to working completely remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Krakoff Communications (KCI) will now operate in a hybrid workplace model.

KCI President Jeff Krakoff said, "While working from home has been nice for people for a lot of reasons, it also has caused some negative results regarding collaboration and a feeling of connection in the workplace. So, we decided it was time to find a collaborative space to bring the team together on a regular basis."

The KCI team will work some days at home and a few days a week from the new office space in Dormont, Pa., just two miles south of the Liberty Tunnels in Pittsburgh.

About Krakoff Communications:

Founded in 1993, Krakoff Communications, Inc. is a full-service, integrated public relations/communications firm offering branding, communications strategy, copywriting, graphic design, media relations, crisis communications, publication design and layout, website and digital development, social media and more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/krakoff_communications_implements_a_hybrid_work_environment/prweb19181236.htm

You just read:

Krakoff Communications Implements a Hybrid Work Environment

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.