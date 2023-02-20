Krakoff Communications Implements a Hybrid Work Environment

After working in an office environment since the firm was founded in 1993 and then switching to working completely remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Krakoff Communications (KCI) will now operate in a hybrid workplace model.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After working in an office environment since the firm was founded in 1993 and then switching to working completely remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, Krakoff Communications (KCI) will now operate in a hybrid workplace model.

KCI President Jeff Krakoff said, "While working from home has been nice for people for a lot of reasons, it also has caused some negative results regarding collaboration and a feeling of connection in the workplace. So, we decided it was time to find a collaborative space to bring the team together on a regular basis."

The KCI team will work some days at home and a few days a week from the new office space in Dormont, Pa., just two miles south of the Liberty Tunnels in Pittsburgh.

About Krakoff Communications:

Founded in 1993, Krakoff Communications, Inc. is a full-service, integrated public relations/communications firm offering branding, communications strategy, copywriting, graphic design, media relations, crisis communications, publication design and layout, website and digital development, social media and more.

