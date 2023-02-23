High Point Rockers Becomes a Certified Autism Center™ to Join the Accessible Destination Initiative in High Point

High Point Rockers join the greater Visit High Point movement to achieve the Certified Autism Destination designation

We're excited about the High Point Rockers' team as they join the movement to help serve millions of autistic and sensory-sensitive travelers and families who are looking for more accessible spaces” — Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES

HIGH POINT , NC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The High Point Rockers and Truist Point ballpark is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), joining the growing movement championed by Visit High Point to attract more travelers to the area. To meet CAC requirements, staff completed training and certification to better assist and accommodate autistic or sensory-sensitive guests and their families. IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to provide additional ways the Rockers can accommodate visitors and create sensory guides for each ballpark area as part of the certification process.

IBCCES developed programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, and other attractions, so staff would be more knowledgeable and offer other accommodations to this growing but underserved part of the community. With 1 in 6 people having a sensory need or sensitivity (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5733937/) and 1 in 44 children(https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/addm.html) being diagnosed with autism in the US (CDC), the need for more hospitality and entertainment options for these visitors and their families is at an all-time high.

"We aim to make Truist Point a welcoming venue to all fans. This program allows us to ensure our gates are open to everyone and that our team is properly trained to handle situations that arise in a caring manner," shared Pete Fisch, President of High Point Rockers.

By completing the CAC program, the High Point Rockers join the greater Visit High Point movement to achieve the Certified Autism Destination (CAD) designation, which IBCCES awards to communities with a multitude of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options. In addition to certification, Truist Point ballpark will have a quiet room available upon request for spectators, along with sensory packs for guests to use while at the ballpark. Other organizations that have completed the CAC program in the area include High Point Library Children's Department, Wingate by Wyndham, Visit High Point, High Point Museum, JH Adams Inn, Sweet Old Bill's and Q's Corner, and other attractions and hotels in the area in the process.

"We're excited about the High Point Rockers' team as they join this movement to help serve the millions of autistic and sensory-sensitive travelers and their families who are looking for more welcoming and accessible spaces," said Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES. "Our programs provide long-term strategic support and additional resources beyond training that make our certifications, and the organizations who complete our program, industry leaders."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs for travel, hospitality, and entertainment organizations, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About High Point Rockers

In just their third year of competition, the High Point Rockers completed the 2022 season by reaching the Atlantic League Championship Series. The Rockers play in a state-of-the-art, $36M downtown ballpark, Truist Point, which was named the Atlantic League’s Ballpark of the Year in 2022 and 2019. High Point Baseball is part of the fastest growing family sport in America and is committed to providing superior customer service and quality, and affordable family entertainment for the Triad of North Carolina.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

