Clare Advisors Represents Sharp & Company in its Recent Sale to Sensis
EINPresswire.com/ -- Transportation industry communications leader Sharp & Company joins forces with the nation’s largest independent multicultural agency.
M&A Advisory firm Clare Advisors (www.clareadvisors.com) is pleased to announce that it served as financial advisor to Sharp & Company, a full-service communications consultancy, in its sale to Sensis, an integrated cross-cultural marketing agency.
A woman-owned DBE firm, Sharp & Company (www.sharpandco.com) is a full-service communications consultancy serving the public and private sectors in the transportation industry. The firm specializes in crafting innovative and effective communications programs that educate and inform the public, reduce friction, and keep projects moving forward. Clients like the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) have relied on Sharp to manage community and public engagement for some of their most visible, complex, and wide-ranging highway, transit, and aviation projects.
The acquisition gives Sharp & Co. access to Sensis staff, capabilities, and more. “We look forward to providing more services, strategic thinking, and a deeper variety of diverse offerings to our clients and customers through the partnership with Sensis," said Susan Sharp, President & Chief of Strategy of Sharp & Company. “As we continue, our presence will significantly expand nationwide, leveraging our continued MBE, SBE, and DBE certifications to provide quality service on transportation initiatives. We look forward to this exciting new chapter with Sensis to serve even more clients and customers,” added Mary Arzt, CEO, and Chief Creative Officer of Sharp & Company.
John Burns of Clare Advisors facilitated the introduction between Sharp & Company and Sensis and advised Sharp & Company throughout the process. “Approaching M&A for the first time, having John Burns and Clare Advisors supporting us was essential to crafting a successful deal. John helped us immensely throughout the process with wise counsel, strategic insights, a rich list of potential buyers, and effective positioning and presentation of the company,” added Susan. “I would recommend John without reservation to anyone in this field contemplating M&A.”
About Clare Advisors:
Clare Advisors is a boutique Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Financial Advisory firm that specializes in servicing digital advertising, marketing communications, media, and internet-based businesses. For more information, please go to www.clareadvisors.com.
John Burns
