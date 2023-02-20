SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Customers of Paxos Trust Co.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of customers of Paxos Trust Co. (“Paxos” or the “Company”). Such customers are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Paxos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in unlawful business practices.

On February 12, 2023, citing “people familiar with the matter,” the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that “[t]he Securities and Exchange Commission has told crypto firm Paxos Trust Co. that it plans to sue the company for violating investor protection laws[.]” According to the article, “[t]he SEC’s enforcement staff issued a letter to Paxos known as a Wells notice, which the agency uses to inform companies and individuals of a possible enforcement action” and that “[t]he notice alleges that Binance USD, a digital asset that Paxos issues and lists, is an unregistered security.”

