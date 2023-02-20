Submit Release
Toubani Resources, Inc.: Investor Webinar

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) (“Toubani Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a webinar on Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 11:00am AEDT / 8:00am AWST, where CEO, Phil Russo, will provide a corporate update, present the Company’s latest investor presentation and engage in a Q&A session.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: Toubani Investor Webinar

Presenter: CEO, Phil Russo

Time: Wednesday 22 February 2023 at 11:00am AEDT / 8:00am AWST

Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration. To register your interest for the webinar, please click through to the link below.

Registration link: https://janemorganmanagement-au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E7UbOWYxSTee5AH2VcKMDQ

After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au.

This announcement has been approved by the Chief Executive Officer.

About Toubani Resources Inc
Toubani Resources (ASX: TRE; TSX-V: TRE) is an exploration and development Company with a focus on building Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced Board and management team with a proven African track record in advancing projects through exploration, development and into production.
      
For more information regarding Toubani Resources visit our website at www.toubaniresources.com.

For more information:

Phil Russo Jane Morgan
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Investor and Media Relations
+(61) 478 138 627 + 61 (0) 405 555 618
Phil.Russo@toubaniresources.com jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

 


Primary Logo

