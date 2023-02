BLUETTI AC500 is Finally Available on Official Store

BLUETTI AC500 POWER BLUETTI AC500 unlimited energy supply, compatible with solar panels BLUETTI AC500, the advanced technologies enhance user experience

LONDON, UK, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI AC500 has eventually raised $12 million on Indiegogo , breaking another record in BLUETTI’s history. The AC500 and its expansion battery B300S is now available.Sharing many parallels with the first modular model AC300, the AC500 goes far beyond with a bunch of improvements that set itself at the forefront of the solar generator market.High-performance Features of BLUETTI AC5001. AC500 is 100% modular and compatible with B300 and B300S battery packs for a mind-blowing capacity of up to 18,432Wh.2. A 5,000W inverter (10,000W surge) to cover the power needs in most cases even for high-power electronics.3. Connecting with at least 2*B300S and charging via AC and PV simultaneously allows an 8,000W max input. 0-100% charging only takes 1.5 hours, significantly saving your charging time.4. Nine charging ways available, simply choose any one as you prefer.5. Built-in advanced BMS and LFP battery to ensure higher security and longer lifespan.6. Weight/ Dimensions: 66.2lbs (30Kg)/ 20.5×12.8×14.1in (520×325×358mm).AC500 system adopts selected LiFePO4 battery for long-term durability and 3,500+ charging cycles to 80% of its original capacity. Compared to the lithium-ion battery that most power stations and power banks use nowadays, the LiFePO4 battery type offers optimal performance, which is expected to last for over 10 years.BLUETTI is dedicated to building a future with renewable energy and providing a budget-saving solution to go solar. Built-in with a matchless MPPT solar inverter, AC500 allows a 3,000W maximum solar input. Therefore, it’s surely no surprise that recharging 3,072Wh AC500&B300S from 0 to 80% SOC by prime sunshine only takes about 1.5 hours. Where there's sunlight, there's unlimited power supply.While considering a reliable backup power for emergencies or unexpected blackouts, there’s no better options than AC500. The modular AC500 welcomes up to six B300s battery packs for a total capacity of 18,432Wh. Creating a solar system with compatible solar panels can literally realize power independence as unlimited energy supply will be available for entire house, outdoor camping, road trip, etc.BLUETTI always uses advanced technologies enhance user experience. The BLUETTI App lets users control and monitor the power consumption, check the operation status, and OTA update the firmware to the latest version anytime from anywhere.Charging a power monster doesn’t have to be time-consuming. AC500 can be charged by AC, solar, generator, lead-acid battery, dual, or triple charging methods. Plug in the wall outlet and solar panels, and you can efficiently charge the AC500 quickly with a max 8,000W input.Charging time for AC500 with two B300S (for reference ONLY):a. 3,000W MPPT solar charge: ≈2.5 hoursb. 5,000W AC charging: ≈1.7 hoursc. 8,000W AC+PV dual charging:≈ 1.5 hoursGenerally speaking, it takes time to wake up a solar generator in chilly winter. However, the B300S expansion battery comes with intelligent self-heating capability that heats up immediately and actively even when the ambient temperature is as low as -20℃. It’s hardly surprising that AC500 system remains responsive and works effectively during the upcoming winter.Pricing AC500+B300S will go live on official store on Feb. 9th. The debut price for AC500 is£2,599 and £2,299 for B300S, while the AC500+B300S combo only costs£4,499.About BLUETTIWith over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://bluettipower.co.uk/pages/ac500b300s