Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,615 in the last 365 days.

Governor McKee Statement on 20th Anniversary of Station Nightclub Fire

RHODE ISLAND, February 20 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement today to mark the 20th anniversary of the Station nightclub fire:

"February 20th will forever be a tragic and difficult day in Rhode Island's history. Today, we mourn the 100 lives lost in the Station nightclub fire and the hundreds more whose lives will never be the same. To the families of those who died on that devastating day: Rhode Island will never forget your loved ones and we will always stand by you.

As we hold those impacted by this tragedy close in our hearts, we also remember the remarkable and courageous actions of first responders, public safety officials, medical professionals, and Rhode Islanders who sprang into action to save lives on that day and who worked to comfort their communities in the days and weeks following. That is the true spirit of Rhode Island.

I ask all Rhode Islanders to join us in honoring the memories of each and every person lost on that devastating day."

Governor McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to remain at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings today, Monday, February 20, 2023. Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

###

You just read:

Governor McKee Statement on 20th Anniversary of Station Nightclub Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.