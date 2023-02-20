PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in this trade for 40 years and have seen the need for something more efficient than a bucket to carry around tools. Cement finishers need a work belt like any other trade," said an inventor from Blue Springs, Missouri, "so I invented the CEMENT TOOL BELT HOLSTER. My design could fulfill the need for a work belt that holsters cement tools."

The invention provides a wearable work belt for cement tools that is easy to attach and use. Which could save time, increase productivity, and protect tools. By wearing this belt the user could reduce likelihood of forgetting tools as well as constant kneeling and bending for cement finishers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Overland Park, KAN. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. JKK-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-work-belt-design-jkk-171-301749894.html

SOURCE InventHelp