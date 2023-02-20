Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,487 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Work Belt Design (JKK-171)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in this trade for 40 years and have seen the need for something more efficient than a bucket to carry around tools. Cement finishers need a work belt like any other trade," said an inventor from Blue Springs, Missouri, "so I invented the CEMENT TOOL BELT HOLSTER. My design could fulfill the need for a work belt that holsters cement tools."

The invention provides a wearable work belt for cement tools that is easy to attach and use. Which could save time, increase productivity, and protect tools. By wearing this belt the user could reduce likelihood of forgetting tools as well as constant kneeling and bending for cement finishers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Overland Park, KAN. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. JKK-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-work-belt-design-jkk-171-301749894.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Work Belt Design (JKK-171)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.