Great Jobs KC Enrolls its 500th Kansas Citian in Just Over Four Months
Since the start of the Great Jobs KC program just over 4 months ago, KC Scholars has enrolled their 500th person in this revolutionary program.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the start of the Great Jobs KC program just over four months ago, the KC Scholars program has reached a milestone by enrolling 500 people in this revolutionary program.
Andre Forbes Jr. from Raytown, MO enrolled in the IT Support Professional program through MedCerts, which takes nine weeks to complete. Upon completing this program, Forbes can begin a career as an IT Support Professional, a career with entry level salaries of $45,000, including benefits.
“This opportunity means everything to me. It’s a life-changer,” Forbes said. “After high school I’ve just had odd jobs with no real career path or security for my family. I just had my first child a month ago and it’s the perfect time to secure my future. My mom told me about the program, and I jumped at the chance. I look forward to the flexibility a career in IT can provide. This really is a blessing.”
Through its partnerships with independent, vetted training programs, KC Scholars is able to fully-fund training in high-demand career sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and information technology.
“KC Scholars launched this program to quickly impact the economic stability of thousands of Kansas Citians, while also creating the diverse and trained workforce KC companies need,” said Angie Besendorfer, Executive Vice-President for KC Scholars. “We are thrilled with the response to this new program and look forward to serving thousands more.”
Adults who enroll are assigned a scholar advocate who supports them through the entire process from application to completion and through the first year of their new career. KC Scholars has an employer engagement team who are building partnerships with Kansas City-based companies to offer Great Jobs KC graduates a job with family-sustaining incomes starting at $45,000 per year.
In addition to the support provided by the scholar advocate and the employee engagement team, KC Scholars connects scholars to other wrap-around service providers in the community when needed. These services provide ongoing support including childcare, transportation, financial literacy, and tutoring to those completing career training programs.
One of KC Scholars’ goals is to increase postsecondary education and credential attainment of low- and moderate-income adults and to significantly expand the number of adults who secure family-sustaining careers. Great Jobs KC is an integral part of achieving those goals.
ABOUT KC SCHOLARS:
Kansas City Scholars (www.kcscholars.org) was designed to change thousands of individual lives and transform the region by preparing our future workforce and contributing to the regional economy. It is a 501(c)(3) college scholarship, persistence, and support organization designed to increase the college completion rate for low- and modest- income students and adult learners across the six-county, bi-state service region. KC Scholars awards traditional college scholarships to high school juniors, adult learner scholarships to adults 18 years and older, and college savings match awards to high school freshman. KC Scholars supports all its awardees throughout the process and during college.
Great Jobs KC provides tuition assistance to approved career training programs in high-demand industries such as construction, healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing. With the support of Great Jobs KC, adults 17 and older can learn the skills needed in one year or less to earn between $45,000-$85,000.
