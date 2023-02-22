62nd Annual Quadrille Ball Celebrates Tradition and Raises Funds for Educational Scholarships

Performance of the Quadrille Dance (Photo Credit: Milestone Images) Guest of Honor Dr. Steven E. Sokol (Photo Credit: Milestone Images) Raban Freiherr von Arnim, Allison Ecung Freifrau von Arnim (Photo Credit: Milestone Images) Quadrille Dancers (Photo Credit: Milestone Images) Dancers (Photo Credit: Milestone Images)

one of the highlights of the New York season The Quadrille is a fundraiser for scholarships awarded to American and German students.

The Quadrille was founded more than 60 years ago to enhance and strengthen transatlantic relationships through education supporting undergraduate, master and PhD students.” — The Quadrille Ball