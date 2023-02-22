62nd Annual Quadrille Ball Celebrates Tradition and Raises Funds for Educational Scholarships
one of the highlights of the New York season The Quadrille is a fundraiser for scholarships awarded to American and German students.
The Quadrille was founded more than 60 years ago to enhance and strengthen transatlantic relationships through education supporting undergraduate, master and PhD students.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 62nd Annual Quadrille Ball, a white tie charity event, is one of the annual highlights of the New York ball season and was held at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.
The annual Ball is a fundraiser for scholarships awarded to highly qualified American and German undergraduate and graduate students including PhD candidates. The Quadrille was founded more than 60 years ago to enhance and strengthen transatlantic relationships through education. Through its non-profit parent organization, the Germanistic Society of America, Inc., the Quadrille supports undergraduate, master and PhD students.
Recipients are chosen with the cooperation of three highly regarded organizations: Columbia University, the International Institute of Education, and the Fulbright Commission. The graduate students have successfully concluded the Fulbright scholarship application process before being chosen by the Quadrille. Over the years, the Quadrille Scholarship Fund has supported some 700 students from the US and Germany.
The Quadrille Ball itself takes its name from a dance popular in the 18th Century, called “Quadrille.” It is a formal dance in square formation. The Quadrille dance is rehearsed and performed by young professionals who are volunteering their time on the recommendation of alumni, patrons, and friends.
In addition, every year a highly regarded representative of the business or transatlantic community is invited to serve as Guest of Honor. This year Dr. Steven E. Sokol, President of the American Council on Germany followed in the footsteps of other Guests of Honor including Dr. Josef Ackermann, Chairman of the Management Board and the Group Executive Committee of Deutsche Bank; Bernard Meyer, Managing Partner of Meyer Werft GmbH; Dr. Brigitte Mohn, Member of the Supervisory Board of Bertelsmann AG and Member of the Executive Board of Bertelsmann Foundation; Prof. Dr. Dr. Andreas Barner, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Boehringer Ingelheim, Martina Hund-Mejean, CFO of Mastercard; and – most recently Mr. Uffe Ostergaard, President, Hapag-Lloyd (America) LLC.
Notable attendees at the Quadrille Ball included, Dr. Steven E. Sokol, Raban Freiherr von Arnim, Allison Ecung Freifrau von Arnim, the Consul General of the Republic of Germany, David Gill and his wife Sheila Shrivastava and the Consul General of the Republic of Austria, Helene Steinhäusl and her husband Hubert Heiss, Andrea Ostheimer, Executive Director, Konrad Adenauer Foundation, New York, Dr. Barbara Elling, President, Germanistic Society of America.
Among the sponsors of the Quadrille Ball were: The Mejean Family Foundation (Full Scholarship Sponsor), Max Kade Foundation, Inc., The Bye Family, Dr. William Radin (Platinum Sponsors), The Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation, Dr. and Mrs. Andrew Shiva (Diamond Sponsors).
