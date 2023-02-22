Elysian Brings Inaugural Catwalk FurBaby Fashion Show to New York Fashion Week’s Runway 7

Elysian Impact Logo Karen Floyd, Elysian Founder & CEO (Photo Credit: Jared Siskin PMC/Getty Images) Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin (Photo Credit: Jared Siskin PMC/Getty Images) Dr. Christina Rahm (Photo Credit: Jared Siskin PMC/Getty Images) Model (Photo Credit: Jared Siskin PMC/Getty Images)

CatWalk FurBaby conceived by Elysian Founder Karen Floyd paired designers, models, rescue animals and charities together for a morning of passion with a purpose

This is the first time that fashion, animals and charity have been brought together in New York Fashion Week to benefit the lives of countless pets.” — ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd