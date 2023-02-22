Elysian Brings Inaugural Catwalk FurBaby Fashion Show to New York Fashion Week’s Runway 7
CatWalk FurBaby conceived by Elysian Founder Karen Floyd paired designers, models, rescue animals and charities together for a morning of passion with a purpose
This is the first time that fashion, animals and charity have been brought together in New York Fashion Week to benefit the lives of countless pets.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elysian, an international luxury lifestyle brand created to inspire and reflect the interests of women, held the Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fundraiser at Sony Hall, to launch New York Fashion Week 2023, hosted by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin. The evening before Elysian hosted a fashion fete at Lafayette 148 on Madison Avenue, New York with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Bissell Pet Foundation.
— ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd
CatWalk FurBaby was conceived by Elysian Founder & CEO, Karen Floyd as a way to bring together creative powerhouses, women change-makers, and animal welfare organizations in an effort to make the world better for our furry companions under the auspices of ELYSIAN Impact, the brand’s philanthropic arm.
CatWalk FurBaby paired designers, models, rescue animals and charities together for a morning of passion with a purpose. Ten models – wearing outfits designed by fashion designers (several of whom are members of SohoMuse) including Marc Bouwer, Malan Breton, Karen Caldwell, Anne Fontaine, Gloria Lee, Merci Dupre, Nicole Miller, Noize Apparel, Victor de Souza and Brook Wilder – each graced the runway with a four-legged companion, and a panel of celebrity judges headed by Fern Mallis with Carol Alt and Karen Abercrombie handed out awards to animal welfare organizations paired with each model-and-pet team.
The ten animal welfare organizations represented on the runway were: Operation Kindness (Texas), Friends of Williamson County Animal Shelter (Tennessee), Jameson Humane (California), Danny & Ron’s Rescue (South Carolina and Florida), Big Dog Ranch Rescue (Florida), Freedom Dogs (Ohio and California), Strong Island Animal Rescue League (New York), Global Strays (New York, International), Animal Advocates of Barnwell County (South Carolina), and Companion Animal Alliance (Louisiana). Puppy Models for the show were provided by Rescue Dogs Rock NYC (New York) and the Spartanburg Humane Society (South Carolina).
The Inaugural awards were presented to; The Judges Choice: Global Strays (Designer: Gloria Lee), People’s Choice: Big Dog Ranch Rescue (Designer: Anne Fontaine), Publishers Choice: Danny & Ron’s Rescue (Designer: Marc Bouwer).
About the Award Winners:
Global Strays – A World-wide mission to reduce the suffering of animals in impoverished regions through funding of animal shelters and bringing services directly into communities in an effort to increase well-being.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – Since its foundation in 2008, Big Dog Ranch Rescue has saved over 50,000 dogs with their mission to save 5,000 dogs every year, to heal and place them with loving families and to educate about proper care.
Danny & Ron’s Rescue - After the 2005 Hurricane Katrina Danny & Ron’s Rescue has aided dogs that were left homeless by the storm and has grown to rescue puppy mill dogs, bait dogs and shelter dogs.
“This is the first time that fashion, animals and charity have been brought together in New York Fashion Week,” ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd said. “To do it in a way that will benefit the lives of countless pets adds a layer of meaning that will not soon be forgotten.”
“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing unprecedented overcrowding due to inflation, housing restrictions, and a decrease in adoptions,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is grateful to be the beneficiary charity of Catwalk FurBaby to make a difference for homeless pets in ten animal welfare organizations across the country. By supporting CatWalk FurBaby, participants will help deserving pets receive much-needed second chances through this one-of-a-kind event.”
Notable Attendees included; Karen Floyd, Dr. Christina Rahm, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, Fern Mallis, Carol Alt, Karen Abercrombie, Alvita King, Lt. Gov. (South Carolina) Pamela Evette, Kimberli Scott, Sean Young, Evander Holyfield, Shevon Harris Holyfield, Jean Shafiroff, Cynthia Basinet, Allison Ecung Baroness von Arnim, Elizabeth da Trinidade-Asher, Casey Kohlberg, Jacqueline O’Sullivan, Stacey Silverstein, (Elizabeth Shafiroff for Global Strays, Barbara Gilbert for Big Dog Ranch, Durbin Emerson for Danny & Ron’s Rescue), Nadja Sayej, Bryan Griffin.
