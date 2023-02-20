Special Envoy Medina’s Travel to New York

Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Monica Medina will travel to New York, New York, February 21-24 in support of negotiations on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ) agreement. Special Envoy Medina will meet with stakeholders to reinforce the United States’ commitment to ocean conservation and biodiversity and highlight the importance of the BBNJ agreement in helping the world achieve the goal of conserving or protecting at least 30 percent of the global ocean by 2030.