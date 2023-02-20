Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,252 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,546 in the last 365 days.

Special Envoy Medina’s Travel to New York

Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Monica Medina will travel to New York, New York, February 21-24 in support of negotiations on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ) agreement. Special Envoy Medina will meet with stakeholders to reinforce the United States’ commitment to ocean conservation and biodiversity and highlight the importance of the BBNJ agreement in helping the world achieve the goal of conserving or protecting at least 30 percent of the global ocean by 2030.

You just read:

Special Envoy Medina’s Travel to New York

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.