CMA CGM AIR CARGO expands its operations to China and launches scheduled services to Shanghai

SINGAPORE, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • CMA CGM AIR CARGO now serves Hong Kong and Shanghai, two major aviation hubs in Asia.

• A total of 15 scheduled flights per week connecting Europe with Asia and the US

• France’s leading full-freighter airline is hastening its development.

CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the full-freighter airline of the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, is stepping up its development with two scheduled services now available to China.

The addition of Shanghai allows CMA CGM AIR CARGO to continue its commercial development

As of February 17, CMA CGM AIR CARGO serves Shanghai Pudong International Airport. With Shanghai, the company is taking root in one of China’s most dynamic economic hub. CMA CGM AIR CARGO operates 4 flights a week to Shanghai with an Airbus A330-200F. This is equivalent to 240 tons of capacity available per direction per week. Flights are departing from CDG on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

CMA CGM AIR CARGO has been serving Hong Kong International Airport since October 2022. Hong Kong is one of the main East Asian gateways thanks to its strategic location inside one of the most vibrant economic region of the world. CMA CGM AIR CARGO operates 5 flights a week to Hong Kong with a Boeing 777F. This is equivalent to 450 tons of capacity available per direction per week. Flights are departing from CDG on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

CMA CGM AIR CARGO offers feeding and defeeding possibilities in Europe through an extensive trucking network.

CMA CGM AIR CARGO complements CMA CGM’s shipping and logistics solutions

Launched in March 2021, CMA CGM AIR CARGO is the cargo airline of the CMA CGM Group and France’s leading full-freighter airline. With its fleet of 6 aircraft, CMA CGM AIR CARGO offers scheduled service to Asia (Hong Kong, Shanghai) and the United States (Chicago, Miami).

With CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is now capable of delivering made-to-measure multimodal solutions to its customers, up to and including the last mile, and to offer a full range of sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across 5 continents, with a fleet of 584 vessels. The Group transported 22 million TEU containers (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2021. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a global logistics player which transported 474,000 tons of air cargo and more than 21 million tons of inland freight, and its air cargo division CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is constantly innovating to provide customers a comprehensive and increasingly efficient offering, thanks to new shipping, inland, air freight and logistics solutions. Firmly committed to the energy transition in shipping and a pioneer in its use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a Net Zero-Carbon target for 2050. Each year, via the CMA CGM Foundation, the Group supports thousands of children as part of its efforts to promote education for all and equal opportunities. The CMA CGM Foundation also intervenes in humanitarian crises requiring an emergency response by calling on the Group’s shipping and logistics expertise to deliver humanitarian supplies around the world. Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 150,000 people worldwide, including nearly 4,000 in Marseille where its head office is located.

Contact:

media@cma-cgm.com