Power Bank Market Size To Reach US$ 16.3 Billion By 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.22%
Global power bank market size to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.22% during 2023-2028.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”, the global power bank market size reached US$ 10.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.22% during 2023-2028.
A power bank is a portable battery used to charge electronic devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops. It supplies power from its built-in battery that stores a certain amount of electrical energy through a universal serial bus (USB) port. They are especially useful when there is no access to a power outlet. It features two types of batteries, including lithium-ion (Li-ion) and lithium polymer (LiPo), that exhibit high-level energy density and long lifespan. The outer casings of power banks are made from plastic or other lightweight metals, making them easy to carry. Currently, power banks are witnessing a considerable surge in demand for their various advantages, including convenience, multiple charging ports, and high energy storage capacity.
𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The primary factor driving the global power bank market is the increasing popularity of smartphones and tablets. Moreover, the rising demand for uninterrupted power supply and inflating consumer expenditure power are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, key market manufacturers are introducing smaller, lighter, and more efficient power banks to increase their consumer base, which is providing a considerable surge to the market.
Furthermore, the easy product availability in online retail stores, the increasing demand for fast-charging technology, the rising awareness about the benefits of power banks, and the rapidly expanding tourism industry are boosting the market growth.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players.
• Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.
• Lenovo Group Ltd.
• Microsoft Corporation
• Panasonic Corporation
• Sony Corporation
• Adata Technology Co., Ltd.
• Asustek Computer Inc.
• Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.
• Anker Technology Co. Ltd.
• Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.
• OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.
• UNU Electronics Inc.
• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on product type, battery type, power rating and application.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Portable Power Banks
• Solar Power Banks
• Battery Cases
Breakup by Battery Type:
• Lithium-Ion
• Lithium-Polymer
Breakup by Power Rating:
• Below 3,000 mAh
• 3,001 mAh – 8,000 mAh
• 8,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh
• Above 20,000 mAh
Breakup by Application:
• Smartphones
• Tablets
• Portable Media Devices
• Others
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
