Power Bank Market Size To Reach US$ 16.3 Billion By 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.22%

Power Bank Market

Global power bank market size to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.22% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐š๐ง๐ค ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€, the global power bank market size reached US$ 10.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.22% during 2023-2028.A power bank is a portable battery used to charge electronic devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops. It supplies power from its built-in battery that stores a certain amount of electrical energy through a universal serial bus (USB) port. They are especially useful when there is no access to a power outlet. It features two types of batteries, including lithium-ion (Li-ion) and lithium polymer (LiPo), that exhibit high-level energy density and long lifespan. The outer casings of power banks are made from plastic or other lightweight metals, making them easy to carry. Currently, power banks are witnessing a considerable surge in demand for their various advantages, including convenience, multiple charging ports, and high energy storage capacity. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐๐š๐ง๐ค ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:The primary factor driving the global power bank market is the increasing popularity of smartphones and tablets. Moreover, the rising demand for uninterrupted power supply and inflating consumer expenditure power are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, key market manufacturers are introducing smaller, lighter, and more efficient power banks to increase their consumer base, which is providing a considerable surge to the market.Furthermore, the easy product availability in online retail stores, the increasing demand for fast-charging technology, the rising awareness about the benefits of power banks, and the rapidly expanding tourism industry are boosting the market growth. Ltd.โ€ข Lenovo Group Ltd.โ€ข Microsoft Corporationโ€ข Panasonic Corporationโ€ข Sony Corporationโ€ข Adata Technology Co., Ltd.โ€ข Asustek Computer Inc.โ€ข Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.โ€ข Anker Technology Co. Ltd.โ€ข Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.โ€ข OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.โ€ข UNU Electronics Inc.โ€ข Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:The report has categorized the market based on product type, battery type, power rating and application.Breakup by Product Type:โ€ข Portable Power Banksโ€ข Solar Power Banksโ€ข Battery CasesBreakup by Battery Type:โ€ข Lithium-Ionโ€ข Lithium-PolymerBreakup by Power Rating:โ€ข Below 3,000 mAhโ€ข 3,001 mAh โ€" 8,000 mAhโ€ข 8,001 mAh โ€" 20,000 mAhโ€ข Above 20,000 mAhBreakup by Application:โ€ข Smartphonesโ€ข Tabletsโ€ข Portable Media Devicesโ€ข OthersRegional Insights:โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others) 