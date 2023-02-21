Visionary Designer Malan Breton Ignites New York Fashion Week with Fantôme Collection

Malan Breton Logo Fashion Designer, Malan Breton (Photo Credit: Michael Clubine)

Renowned fashion designer Malan Breton presented his breathtaking Autumn Winter 2023-24 Collection: “Fantôme at the Lemán Ballroom during New York Fashion Week.

Malan is... "One of the most versatile names in the fashion scene, known for his work as an actor, film director, costume designer, columnist, musician, and model.”” — British Fashion Council – LFW