Wendell Pierce Receives Prominent NAACP Image Award Nomination for ‘Don’t Hang Up’

No Equal Entertainment Logo Director J.B. Sugar (Photo Credit: No Equal Entertainment) Wendell Pierce (Photo Credit: No Equal Entertainment) Don't Hang Up (Photo Credit: No Equal Entertainment)

J.B. Sugar produced and directed the film with his company No Equal Entertainment for Scripps Network’s BounceTV and is celebrating Wendell’s nomination.

We could not be more proud of Wendell and his Image Award nomination for Don’t Hang Up. Working with him was among one of the best experiences I’ve had; he is a genuine talentand a joy to work with,” — J.B. Sugar President, No Equal Entertainment