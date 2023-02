Wendell Pierce Receives Prominent NAACP Image Award Nomination for ‘Don’t Hang Up’

No Equal Entertainment Logo Director J.B. Sugar (Photo Credit: No Equal Entertainment) Wendell Pierce (Photo Credit: No Equal Entertainment) Don't Hang Up (Photo Credit: No Equal Entertainment)

J.B. Sugar produced and directed the film with his company No Equal Entertainment for Scripps Network’s BounceTV and is celebrating Wendell’s nomination.

We could not be more proud of Wendell and his Image Award nomination for Don’t Hang Up. Working with him was among one of the best experiences I’ve had; he is a genuine talentand a joy to work with,” — J.B. Sugar President, No Equal Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor Wendell Pierce has received the distinguished NAACP Image Award Nomination for his starring role in the No Equal Entertainment production of “Don’t Hang Up.”The performer is up for the award during the 54th annual ceremonies on February 25th, 2023 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series, and Dramatic Special along with notable contenders Morris Chestnut for “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock); Samuel L. Jackson for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+); Terrence Howard for “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock); and Trevante Rhodes for Mike” (Hulu).Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural awards shows, the “54th NAACP Image Awards” will continue a tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose.“This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and diverse experiences that have resonated with many in our community, and we’re proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and performances,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP in a statement.“We could not be more proud of Wendell and his Image Award nomination for “Don’t Hang Up”. Working with him was among one of the best experiences I’ve had with an actor to date; he is a genuine talent, a generous collaborator and a true joy to work with,” said J.B. Sugar president of No Equal Entertainment and the director/producer of “Don’t Hang Up”.The Winners will be revealed during the “54th NAACP Image Awards” telecast on February 25th, 2023, on BET. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories February 20-24, which will stream on www.naacpimageawards.net . For all information and the latest news, please follow NAACP Image Awards on Instagram @NAACPImageAwards.The winners will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special, airing Saturday, February 25 at 8:00 PM ET on BET and 8:00 PM PT on delay. The show will be in front of an audience for the first time in three years.In “Don’t Hang Up,” Pierce plays Chris Daniels, a man who receives a call that his daughter has been kidnapped. The kidnappers demand that he completes a series of different missions to get her back, including one crucial direction to not hang up the phone.Watch the trailer for “Don’t Hang Up,” at https://vimeo.com/677235435 For the full list of NAACP Image Awards Nominees, please visit https://naacpimageawards.net/nominees/ About: No Equal EntertainmentNo Equal Entertainment was founded in 1998 and is owned and operated by J.B. Sugar. Based in Canada, No Equal develops, produces, and distributes feature films, television movies, television series, and mini-series for the domestic and international marketplace.To date, No Equal has produced over 300 episodes for US and International broadcast. Most recently, No Equal produced the comedy film FAITH HEIST: A CHRISTMAS CAPER and DON’T HANG UP, a true crime thriller starring Wendell Pierce and Lauren Holly. Prior to that No Equal produced FAITH HEIST, a comedy for Bounce TV, THE GUARDIANS, a feature-length investigative documentary for CBC’s documentary Channel and 33 episodes of BITTEN, a one-hour drama for Bell Media’s Space channel, Syfy, and Netflix.Past television productions include: JPOD, based on the novel by Douglas Coupland (CBC), THE COLLECTOR (Space and Chiller), DEAD MAN’S GUN (Showtime and MGM), FIRST WAVE (Space and Syfy), SO WEIRD (Disney Channel), ROMEO (Nickelodeon), JUST DEAL (NBC), SECRET CENTRAL (Hasbro), and THE TROOP (Nickelodeon).In addition to producing proprietary content, No Equal offers service production expertise to foreign studios, networks, and broadcasters, enabling them to leverage Canada’s talented crew, renowned locations and attractive tax incentives. These same characteristics also position No Equal as an international co-production partner of choice.About: BounceBounce (@bouncetv) programming is seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce features a programming mix of original series, docuseries and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).Wendell Pierce (Photo Credit: No Equal Entertainment)About: Wendell PierceWendell Edward Pierce is an American actor and businessman. He is known for roles in HBO dramas such as Detective Bunk Moreland in The Wire and trombonist Antoine Batiste in Treme; as well as portraying James Greer in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, high-powered attorney Robert Zane in Suits, and Michael Davenport in Waiting to Exhale. Pierce also had roles in the films Malcolm X, Ray, and Selma, and performed the lead role of Willy Loman in the 2019 revival of a play Death of a Salesman on the West End in London at the Piccadilly Theatre, which earned him a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play. He has been thrice nominated for Independent Spirit Awards (Source: IMBD)