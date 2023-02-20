Webb Eyecare Selects SimplyRFID AIMS Software for Eyewear Inventory Management

Struggling with existing ERP software to maintain accurate inventory across multiple stores, Webb Eyecare finds solace in AIMS for managing inventory.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webb Eyecare runs three optometry and eye glass stores in Nebraska. With 25 staff and thousands of eye frames to choose from, it was never possible to maintain accurate inventory of what was available. Manual counting was too time consuming and tracking never caught up with the daily demands of serving customers.

The AIMS RFID inventory system developed by SimplyRFiD in partnership with Frame Source Group solved the problem. By installing RAIN RFID tags on every frame, Webb takes an accurate inventory using the AIMS RFID handheld in a few minutes vs. the days it took to scan barcodes.

"Keeping inventory through our practice management system hadn't been working for years." General Manager, Jessica Schwager, ABOC, CPOT

"Inventory was always off, and with 25 staff members selling frames there was just too much room for human error to ever fix the problem. AIMs finally gave us a solution. I know exactly what is in each of the three offices every day when they take inventory," said Schwager.

Beyond Inventory, AIMS allows fast correction when things go missing.

"I also know instantly if frames are disappearing from our office. Before [AIMS] it could have gone on for quite awhile without being caught," added Schwager.

Webb Eyecare has three locations in Scottsbluff, Alliance, & Bridgeport Nebraska.

AIMS allows eye care professionals to:

Manage inventory in minutes with RFID. Weekly management reduces loss/theft an average of 90%.

Place re-order and drop ship orders, automatically, from seven manufacturers with two-day turn around for a prescription lens and frame.

Reduce inventory requirement. With AIMS, frames are placed back on board to sell multiple times a day vs. whenever the rep shows up to restock. This also smooths cash flow and expenses to match sales.

Maintains a stock list of more than 80,000 frames from 17 manufacturers with frame data, pictures, and stock levels.

The AIMS eyewear order management and inventory system is available today from Frame Source Group and designed for eyewear stores with one or one thousand locations.

