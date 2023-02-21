Growing demand for premium and small-batch tequila in the US, reports Mexican producers
Tequila & Spirits Mexico reports an unprecedented demand for premium and small-batch tequila productions for the North American market in 2023.
The brands want to compete in a premium market, as they aware that this is what consumer will be looking for in the coming years. This way they can offer prices with a higher profit margin.”GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an unprecedented growth in the demand for tequila in both the premium and small-batch categories in the United States, according to Tequila & Spirits Mexico, the leading company in the development and production of Tequila Private Brands exported to the North American market.
— Jorge Rodríguez, CEO of Tequila & Spirits Mexico
The company affirms that this trend is evident in the requests they have received during the first two months of 2023 from tequila brand owners seeking to satisfy the increasing popularity of premium tequila in the North American market.
"In previous years, most brand owners were focused on exporting tequila to compete on price and achieve high sales volumes, so we made large-scale productions mainly,” says Jorge Rodríguez, CEO of Tequila & Spirits Mexico.
“Now, thanks to the growing popularity of tequila in the United States, we are receiving more requests to produce exclusive products and limited editions,“ adds Rodríguez. “The brands want to compete in a premium market, as they aware that this is what consumer will be looking for in the coming years. This way they can offer prices with a higher profit margin."
The company has stated on its social networks that tequila will certainly be "the new king of the spirits business," becoming the biggest category by value in 2023. Tequila has already surpassed American whiskey, and it is set to overtake vodka this year.
"Our focus is on helping our business partners to create products to satisfy the "premiumization" trend of tequila in the United States and the rest of the world. The most important thing is the quality and authenticity in the processes. Our mission is to share authentic agave drinks, that respect Mexican traditions," says Jorge Rodríguez.
Tequila & Spirits Mexico's experts are also working on products that will grow in popularity in 2023, such as tequila RTDs (ready-to-drink cocktails), flavored tequilas, and other agave products such as Mezcal Artesanal.
Why is tequila getting so popular?
According to the Luxury Brand Index released by the Distilled Spirits Council of the US (DISCUS), tequila has become immensely popular with American consumers in recent years.
While celebrity brand launches have brought awareness to the spirits’ heritage and tradition, its mixability has made it a natural choice for on-premise and at-home cocktails. It saw the biggest gains overall, with a 63% annual growth rate, states DISCUS.
The global tequila market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CARG) of 6.6% between 2022 and 2031, reaching US $24.29 billion, according to Allied Market Research.
