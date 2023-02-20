United States Personal Care Appliances Demand and Shipments Report 2022 to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Personal Care Appliances 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US personal care appliance demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level.

Total demand is segmented by product in terms of: massage; hair styling; grooming; oral care; room humidifiers; and other products such as electric blankets, skincare appliances, and heating pads.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

Parts and non-electric personal care appliances (e.g., manual toothbrushes, wet razors) are excluded from this report. Professional-grade personal care appliances, grooming devices used for agricultural and horticultural purposes, commercial (i.e., chair-type) hair dryers, and air purifiers are also excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of personal care appliances are excluded from demand and trade figures.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Trade

Hairdressing Salon & Personal Grooming Revenues

Retail Overview

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Massage

Hair Styling

Grooming

Room Humidifiers

Oral Care

Other Products

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

ABOUT THIS REPORT

Scope

Sources

Industry Codes

Methodology

Resources

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3m6hl-states?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900