Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment to the Federal Court

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Ekaterina Tsimberis, Principal at Smart & Biggar LLP in Montréal, is appointed a Judge of the Federal Court. Justice Tsimberis replaces Justice R. Lafrenière, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective June 4, 2021.

Quote

"I wish Justice Tsimberis every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Canadians well as a member of the Federal Court."

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Ekaterina Tsimberis was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Physiology (1995) at McGill University and a Bachelor of Laws (1998) at Université de Montréal. She was called to the Quebec bar in 1999.

Justice Tsimberis is fluent in English, French, and Greek. She was an Associate, Partner and Principal at Smart & Biggar LLP (1999-2022) where she practised intellectual property (IP) law.

Justice Tsimberis appeared before the Federal Court on various IP litigation, most recently in relation to trademarks, passing off, geographical indications and industrial designs, as well as before the Canadian Intellectual Property Office in various trademark opposition and cancellation proceedings. She received numerous accolades for her work in IP and IP litigation and was recognized by many peer-reviewed directories as a leading lawyer in Canada in these areas.

Dedicated to the development of lawyers in IP law, Justice Tsimberis was an author and a frequent speaker at national and international conferences on IP law topics. She was a Fellow of the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada (IPIC), where she was a frequent speaker and where she was past Director (2019) and Assistant Director (2017-2018) of the IPIC-McGill Understanding Trademarks Course; during her directorship, she ensured the update of course materials in the face of the 2019 widespread amendments to the Trademarks Act.

Justice Tsimberis shares her life with her husband, Marc-André Huot, and their beloved children, Anastasia, Zoe, and Alexander.

Quick Facts

At the Superior Court level, more than 595 judges have been appointed since November 2015 . These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens Canada . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability.

. These exceptional jurists represent the diversity that strengthens . Of these judges, more than half are women, and appointments reflect an increased representation of visible minorities, Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+, and those who self-identify as having a disability. To support the needs of the courts and improve access to justice for all Canadians, the Government of Canada is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of Canada . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions.

is committed to increasing the capacity of superior courts. Budget 2022 provides for 22 new judicial positions, along with two associate judges at the Tax Court of . Along with the 13 positions created under Budget 2021, this makes a total of 37 newly created superior court positions. Since Budget 2017, the government has funded 116 new judicial positions. Changes to the Questionnaire for Federal Judicial Appointments were announced in September 2022 . The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics.

. The questionnaire continues to provide for a robust and thorough assessment of candidates but has been streamlined and updated to incorporate, among other things, more respectful and inclusive language for individuals to self-identify diversity characteristics. Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented. Significant reforms to the role and structure of the Judicial Advisory Committees, aimed at enhancing the independence and transparency of the process, were announced on October 20, 2016 .

. The Government of Canada is committed to promoting a justice system in which sexual assault matters are decided fairly, without the influence of myths and stereotypes, and in which survivors are treated with dignity and compassion. Changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code that came into force on May 6, 2021 , mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on matters related to sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination. The new legislation enhances the transparency of decisions by amending the Criminal Code to require that judges provide written reasons, or enter them into the record, when deciding sexual assault matters.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada