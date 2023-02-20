Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Barrier for Buried Piping (HAD-227)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an alternative means to protect pipes buried underground," said an inventor from Hallandale Beach, "so I invented this. My design would be more sustainable, movable and reusable than the heavy, single-use concrete options."

The patent-pending device is a modular system that consists of an improved barrier to protect buried piping. This barrier would protect underground pipe systems from damage from digging or any above-ground impact that would threaten utility installations. This improved design would be cost-effective and reusable, and would be easier to maneuver and install than traditional concrete slabs. Additionally, the design would be variable in size and shape depending on the application.

The original design was submitted to the Miramar sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-227, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-barrier-for-buried-piping-had-227-301749893.html

SOURCE InventHelp

