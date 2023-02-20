Vietnamese, Chinese border gates fully resume operations

VIETNAM, February 20 - LAI CHÂU — Import-export activities and customs clearance of goods via the Ma Lù Thàng International Border Gate in Phong Thổ District of the northern province of Lai Châu and the Jinshuihe border gate of China's Yunnan province were fully resumed on Monday.

After more than three years of being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the full restoration of activities at the pair of border gates helps facilitate the exchange of goods and the travel of people of the two countries.

Head of the management board of the Ma Lù Thàng Border Gate Economic Zone Vũ Huy Hòa said the authorities of Honghe and Jinping districts of Yunnan province had sent a document to Việt Nam announcing the cancellation of all COVID-19 quarantine measures for goods, and the full resumption of entry-exit for citizens of the two countries via the border gates.

As such, the People's Committee of Lai Châu Province decided to stop the application of “green zones” for importing and exporting goods via the Ma Lù Thàng International Border Gate.

The full resumption of immigration and customs clearance of goods via the two border gates will help promote economic and tourism cooperation, and cultural exchange, thereby benefiting the people and businesses of the two countries, Hòa said.

The management board of the Ma Lù Thàng Border Gate Economic Zone and relevant agencies at the Vietnamese border gate will coordinate with corresponding units of the Chinese side to speed up administrative reform towards making it easier for import-export and entry-exit activities at the border gates. — VNS