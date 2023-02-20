Circle Logistics and Transport Pro Connection Delivers More On-Time Loads for Shippers

Using data from digital freight matching and enhanced visibility resources result in more claim-free complete loads for Circle

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (Circle), a leading asset-based full-service logistics company, today announced it is utilizing internal grading systems and resources like enhanced visibility to guide its team on matching freight with the best-fit carriers to minimize claims. The company is using combined data from digital freight matching and enhanced visibility Transport Pro tech integration resources to add greater value to shippers and carriers.

As the industry leader attempting to track 100% of its loads, Circle encourages enhanced visibility to increase on-time deliveries and to reduce late, theft and damaged freight claims. Based on informal research led by Senior Vice President Andrew J. Smith and the Chicago team, when freight is not tracked there’s a 23% increase in chance that the loads will result in a claim.

Circle’s enhanced visibility tracking data comes from sources like ELD and cell phone tracking, in addition to auto-arrive and auto-depart dispatch geofence notifications. Combined with the team’s use of data to examine the best fit for matching freight with carriers, this data has made a tremendous impact on the amount of successful, on-time, claim-free loads the team manages.

“Software integration with transportation management company Transport Pro empowers Circle with an added layer of decision-making guidance, which we use to assist shippers and carriers, from point A to point B,” said Smith. “Our focus is always about providing solutions that our customers and employees are happy with, so as we continue to lead the industry in live-tracking more than 90% of all loads booked, we want to let shippers and carriers know that we care about the work they are doing and we are using data to enhance our well-nurtured shipper-carrier relationships.”

Tech usage and its resulting insights are empowering Circle to continue leading the industry in outstanding shipper-carriers experiences and innovation.

“Transport Pro focuses on helping fast-growing private third-party logistics companies like Circle to include more automation into daily processes and procedures with the goal of getting work done faster and scaling more efficiently,” said Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology, Transport Pro.

About Transport Pro

Transport Pro is a leading cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) that offers cutting-edge technology to fleets, brokers, and 3PLs. As a fully integrated platform, Transport Pro serves as the main hub for all business operations, and helps transportation companies automate the entire lifecycle of a load, from dispatch, imaging, billing, settlements, accounting, and reporting. Leveraging the latest technology, Transport Pro provides brokerages with modern capacity and tracking solutions, and gives trucking companies essential tools to proactively manage drivers, safety, and maintenance. The TMS features powerful, built-in tools that eliminate manual processes, so that teams can focus more on business growth and customer relationships. Easily implemented across multiple locations, Transport Pro is built for transportation companies that are ready to scale their operations. For more information, visit www.transportpro.net .

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions and provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com .

