More U.S. Security Assistance on the Way for Ukraine

This week, we mark one year since the Russian Government launched its brutal and unprovoked invasion against Ukraine. President Putin expected a quick victory, but despite inflicting widespread destruction and human suffering, he has fundamentally underestimated the boundless courage and steadfast resolve of the people of Ukraine, and the support for Ukraine in the international community.

Today, pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 32nd drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, valued at $450 million, which the President announced during his visit to Ukraine. This security assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and Howitzers that Ukraine is using so effectively to defend their country as well as more Javelins, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars. In addition, I am authorizing an additional $10 million to support our ongoing efforts to provide emergency assistance to keep Ukraine’s energy infrastructure up and running in the face of Russia’s relentless missile and drone attacks.

The United States also continues to rally the world to support Ukraine. We have seen incredible solidarity from our allies and partners. We applaud the more than 50 countries who have come together in solidarity with Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia alone could end its war today. Until it does so, we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes to strengthen its military on the battlefield so that they will be in the strongest possible position at any future negotiating table.