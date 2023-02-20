Submit Release
Under Secretary Fernandez’s Travel to the United Arab Emirates and Oman

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Abu Dhabi, UAE, February 21-22, and Muscat, Oman, February 23-24.  During his trip, Under Secretary Fernandez will meet with government, business, and other stakeholders to discuss supply chain resilience, the clean energy transition, climate change, protecting and promoting critical and emerging technologies, and strengthening people-to-people ties.  His discussions will focus on advancing economic cooperation with the region and promoting inclusive economic growth and prosperity.  The Under Secretary will also engage with foreign counterparts on the negative economic impact in the region of Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as the future of trade and investment between our countries.

In Abu Dhabi, Under Secretary Fernandez will represent the United States at the I2U2 (Israel, India, the UAE, and the United States) Business Forum, hosted by the UAE; it is the first vice-ministerial meeting since the grouping was jointly announced by President Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Lapid, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Indian Prime Minister Modi.  During the forum, partner countries will discuss opportunities to advance regional cooperation and investment opportunities to build partnerships that address some of the region’s most pressing issues, including management of the energy crisis and food insecurity.  Under Secretary Fernandez will also meet with senior UAE officials to discuss bilateral climate and clean energy cooperation, food security, and other shared economic priorities as the UAE prepares to host COP28 in November 2023.  Special Envoy for Global Food Security Dr. Cary Fowler will join Under Secretary Fernandez to advance U.S. food security priorities.

In Muscat, Under Secretary Fernandez will lead the U.S. delegation to participate in the first U.S.-Oman Strategic Dialogue.  The Strategic Dialogue will focus on spurring bilateral trade and investment, developing clean energy solutions, and strengthening cultural and educational ties between both countries. The Under Secretary will meet with senior government officials to discuss Oman’s key role in driving progress to meet shared challenges in the region, including the climate crisis and building more secure and resilient supply chains. He will also hold bilateral consultations on economic growth and partnership opportunities between the United States and Oman that boost prosperity for all.

