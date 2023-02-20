Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 28 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.5%: Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market will grow at a CAGR of more than 9.5% during the forecast period. This market research study identifies Astellas Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, and Valeant as the leading players in the global castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment Market is expected to grow at a value of 9.5% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 28 Billion. Growth of the market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of CRPC, coupled with the growing awareness and diagnosis of the disease, is one of the key drivers of this growth. In addition, the market is being driven by the introduction of novel treatments that offer better efficacy and fewer side effects than traditional therapies.



Another important factor driving the growth of the CRPC treatment market is the increasing use of combination therapies. By using a combination of different drugs and treatments, physicians can better target cancer and improve treatment outcomes. For example, combining targeted therapies with immunotherapies has shown promise in early studies.

One of the most promising developments in CRPC treatment is the use of targeted therapies. These drugs are designed to specifically target the cancer cells and limit their growth and spread, while minimizing damage to healthy cells. Targeted therapies such as enzalutamide and abiraterone have shown significant benefits in treating CRPC, leading to their approval by regulatory agencies around the world.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment market is expected to grow at a value of 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

By drug delivery method, the oral route is expected to possess a 55% market share for the castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market in 2023.

North America is expected to possess a 46% market share for the castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market in 2023.

Europe is expected to possess a 40% market share for the castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market in 2023.

"The development of new targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination therapies is driving this growth, and there is significant potential for continued innovation in the years to come." states an FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC) treatment market are Sanofi S.A., Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., Active Biotech AB, Astellas Pharma, Inc, Dendreon Corporation

Sanofi, a key player in CRPC treatment market is involved in the development of other drugs for the treatment of cancer more broadly, including immunotherapies and targeted therapies.

in 2019, Abbott announced the launch of a new clinical trial to investigate the use of their drug, ABT-199, in combination with enzalutamide (Xtandi) for the treatment of metastatic CRPC. ABT-199 is a targeted therapy that works by inhibiting a protein called BCL-2, which is overexpressed in many cancer cells.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Treatment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Therapy Type (Hormonal therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Radiotherapy) Drug Class (Antineoplastic, Non-steroidal Antiandrogen, Corticosteroids, Microtubule Inhibitor) Drug Delivery Method (Oral Route, Injectable Route) Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, MEA)

