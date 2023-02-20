Ray Barker, Sr., to Receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Inaugural Reverend Dr. Charles Elliott, Jr. Peace Awards

The award recognizes the retired police officer & community activist known as “Sir Friendly C” and his 40+ years working with youth in the community

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ray Barker, Sr. – the renowned retired Louisville Metro Police officer and activist also known as “Sir Friendly C” on a mission to unify his community and chart a path forward for transformative change – is proud to receive a lifetime achievement award at the inaugural Reverend Dr. Charles Elliott, Jr. Peace Awards.

Named after the Reverend Dr. Charles Elliott, Jr., a civil rights legend who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., The Reverend Dr. Charles Elliott, Jr. Peace Awards will recognize local heroes who have had an exemplary impact on the Louisville community.

With more than four decades of experience working in some of Louisville’s most vulnerable communities, Ray and his self-funded organization, the Sir Friendly C Youth Corp, have helped countless youth pursue an education, taught young people about the dangers of drugs and alcohol, and stressed the importance of peace in the face of violence. His work has been widely recognized at the local and national levels, with Ray being voted one of the “Top 10 Cops” in America by USA Today in 1998.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to my community however I could, and to be recognized for my work by someone of Reverend Dr. Charles Elliott, Jr.’s stature is incredibly moving,” said Ray. “I want to thank my friends, family, and countless supporters – this award belongs to each and every one of them.”

The awards ceremony will be held at 6pm on Thursday, February 23 at the Galt House in downtown Louisville. Reverend Dr. Charles Elliott, Jr. will emcee the event and provide awards to this year’s recipients.

