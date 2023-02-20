The Insurance Specialist Helping Seniors Plan For Retirement

Katie Diemer is taking a unique approach towards ensuring that seniors not only plan well for retirement, but are able to leave something for their descendants.

Planning for retirement can be confusing and overwhelming for even the most informed person. Yet, it is a task that must be done especially for those looking to thrive in their golden years. To help with this, there are a number of financial firms geared towards simplifying the process of retirement planning. One of the agents that is going above and beyond to make the financial dreams of seniors come true Katie Diemer.

Legacyasb.com is an insurance firm that describes its mission as preserving the legacy of its numerous clients. The firm not only helps seniors to sufficiently plan for their retirement, it also goes one step further to help them protect their nest egg. In addition, knowing how important it is to leave something for the next generation, Katie ensures that its clients plan towards passing on their legacy after they are gone.

Katie Diemer, got into the insurance industry to do things much more differently than usual. According to her, “I grew up on my family farm and I understand the meaning of hard work and what it means to care about something other than oneself.” Katie believes this unique growing-up experience has equipped her with the needed tools to preserve the hard work of seniors in her care.

As she puts it, "My logo was inspired from the rye that is planted on our family farm, and it is used to preserve the soil for generations to come. That is my same goal when helping people plan for retirement.”

Clients who work with Katie Diemer can rest assured that they will be treated to the highest professionalism as Katie is someone who is solely concerned about their overall welfare.

To learn more, do visit www.legacyasb.com

Media Contact

Legacyasb.com

Katie Diemer

563-380-7506

United States