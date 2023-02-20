InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Bath/Shower System for Households (HOF-314)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to help homeowners maintain their security awareness when at home in the shower," said an inventor, from Katy, Texas, "so I invented the WATCH FORCE 88 SAFE SHOWER. My design would provide an improved level of personal safety and security when taking a shower to protect you at your most vulnerable time." The patent-pending invention provides a smart bath and shower system for households. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to conventional shower heads by alerting users if there is an intruder and contacting 911 if help is needed. As a result, it increases home security and safety when taking a shower and it provides added protection and peace of mind while in the shower. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the WATCH FORCE 88 SAFE SHOWER creates a safe environment for you and your family and it could help prevent crime and save lives. The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-314, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-smart-bathshower-system-for-households-hof-314-301749870.html

SOURCE InventHelp