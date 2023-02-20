Vacation Rental Management Association Elects Casago CMO Alex Husner to Board of Directors
Husner will utilize her skills to advocate for vacation rental professionals and the communities they serve
Alex is committed to advancing the vacation rental industry and the work she does embodies the VRMA's core values of collaboration and integration, integrity, passion, trust, and happiness." SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 -- The Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) has announced that Alex Husner has been elected to join its Board of Directors. Husner will bring her travel and tourism industry expertise to work in partnership with the members of the VRMA to advance the vacation rental industry through education, information, networking, research, and advocacy.
— Steve Schwab, founder and CEO of Casago
Among her responsibilities as a member of the Board of Directors, Alex will focus on putting the VRMA’s strategic plan into action. By establishing education for the vacation rental industry, events, and a unified voice, the VRMA Board of Directors will mobilize its efforts to strengthen individual vacation rental businesses and the outlook on the industry to ensure the best experience for both property managers and guests.
“The professionally managed vacation rental industry is at a pivotal moment in history that calls for collaboration among several groups to solve the legislation and restriction battles that are happening in destinations across the country,” said Husner in her campaign statement.
“VRMA has an opportunity to lead these efforts by developing a strong communications and branding strategy that clearly defines who we are as an industry- and who we aren’t.”
Husner has more than 14 years of experience in travel and tourism, and her successes are ensured by her passion for implementing strategies that connect all aspects of digital, social, and traditional marketing. Before joining Casago as Chief Marketing Officer, Husner served as Chief Marketing Officer for Condo-World. Since 2009, she grew the company into one of the most recognized brands in vacation rentals, managing 500 properties in North Myrtle Beach and handling sales and marketing for another 5,000 properties across the Southeast.
She is actively involved with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce/CVB, currently serving as Chair of the Board of Directors and previously as a Board Member since 2016. She also founded and co-hosts Alex & Annie: The Real Women of Vacation Rentals Podcast which focuses on a wide variety of stories from the industry.
“I have complete confidence that the election of Alex will be advantageous to the VRMA Board of Directors and help them achieve their goals,” said Steve Schwab, founder and CEO of Casago. “Alex is committed to advancing the vacation rental industry and the work she does embodies the VRMA’s core values of collaboration and integration, integrity, passion, trust, and happiness.”
Casago is one of the largest professionally managed vacation rental companies in the US. It has developed a franchise model that allows local vacation rental operators to compete on a national level while retaining 100% ownership of their business. Casago's tech stack, proprietary homeowner acquisition model, and support systems provide existing and new vacation rental operators with the tools to grow their inventory and increase profitability.
For more information about the VRMA Board of Directors, visit https://www.vrma.org/page/board-of-directors.
About Casago:
Casago is reimagining the future of the short-term rental industry through its franchise model that connects local, independent property management companies with best-in-class technology and support to compete at a national level. With more than 22 years of experience, Casago has become internationally recognized as a leader within the vacation and short-term rental industry in more than 50 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. It promotes more than 4,000 properties on Casago’s website and through its dedicated reservations call center, along with 200+ additional channels including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, and more. Casago services over 3,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships with homeowners and the local communities in which they operate.
For more information please visit www.casago.com.
