Secretary Naig Announces Appointments to the Local Food and Farm Program Advisory Council

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 20, 2023) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced the individuals appointed to serve on the Local Food and Farm Program Advisory Council. The Council exists to support and advise statewide efforts to increase the availability of locally grown, raised, and produced foods.

“The supply chain disruptions and persistent inflation over the last two years have made consumers consider new avenues for the products and food they depend upon every day. Consumers are seeking out local farmers and local foods as a great way to shorten that supply chain while also positively impacting the local economy,” said Secretary Naig. “The Local Food and Farm Advisory Council will help guide the strategy and efforts to increase the availability of local foods across the state. I am thrilled that we have so many passionate Iowans stepping up to serve.”

Appointments are as follows:

Livestock producer:

Jenni Birker, Birker Cattle Company

Poultry producer:

Brad Moline, Moline Farms

Dairy producer:

Bob Howard, County View Dairy

Fruit or vegetable producer:

Beth Rachut, Kittleson Bros.

Meat or dairy processor:

Bobbi Jo Gustafson, Story City Locker

Fruit or Vegetable Processor:

James Nisly, Organic Greens LLC

A manager of a wholesale distributor of local food:

Steve Winders, Loffredo Fresh Foods

A grocery store engaged in the purchase and marketing of local food:

Nate Stewart, Waukee Hy-Vee

A food service provider that distributes food to a K-12 institution or early care provider:

Kaitlyn Scheuermann, Waukee Community School District

A food service provider that distributes food to an institution that does not serve school children:

Karen Rodekamp, Iowa State University Dining

Two persons engaged in local or regional community food organizations:

Michelle Kenyon, Field to Family Food Hub

Josh Dansdill, Northeast Iowa RC&D

An attorney practicing in the areas of food and agricultural law:

Kitt Tovar Jensen, Center for Agriculture Law and Taxation

An employee of a government entity who specializes in nutrition programs:

Meg Collins, Iowa Department of Education

Revitalizing and expanding membership of the Local Food and Farm Advisory Council was a recommendation of the Farm to Table Task Force in 2021, co-chaired by Secretary Naig and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Vice President John Lawrence. During the 2022 Iowa legislative session, this recommendation was enacted by the Iowa General Assembly.