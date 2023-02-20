IOM supports the Government of Burundi to launch Standard Operating Procedures to Combat Trafficking in Persons

Bujumbura - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) supported the Government of the Republic of Burundi to officially launch the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in Burundi- as part of efforts to prevent TIP and protect victims of trafficking.

The SOPs are intended to guide the many actors involved in responding to human trafficking, including child trafficking, in Burundi.

TIP is a serious crime, which constitutes a modern form of slavery. It occurs all over the world and affects almost all countries, including Burundi, which is a country of origin, transit and, in some cases, destination.

The Government of Burundi recognizes the value of a standardized and harmonized response and takes the ownership of counter-trafficking (CT) efforts.

Coordinated response relying on strong partnerships and clear procedures presented in the SOPs provides the only way forward to effectively deal with the human trafficking.

These SOPs include chapters on: identification and screening protocols; referral to relevant service providers and law enforcement; systematic investigation of cases of trafficking and provision of comprehensive, gender-sensitive and trauma-informed assistance. The document is context-specific and aligns with the national legislation on TIP in Burundi, yet it uses and applies international standards, best practices and guiding principles. Developed by the National Commission of Concertation and Follow-up for the Prevention and Suppression of Trafficking in Persons - CT coordination body in Burundi - the SOPs were coordinated with IOM, UNICEF and national NGO partners.

The development of SOPs was made possible through the CT projects funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, implemented by IOM Burundi.

The launch ceremony took place in Bujumbura on 15 February 2023, in the presence of Mr. Ferdinand Bashikako, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation; Col. Epitace Masumbuko, President of the National Commission of Concertation and Follow-up for the Prevention and Suppression of Trafficking in Persons; Amb. Melanie Harris HIGGINS, Ambassador of the United States of America; Amb Jeroen Steeghs, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Mr. Michale Asima, Head of Programmes, IOM Burundi; Ms Nathalie Meyer, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Burundi.

