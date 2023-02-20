Exploring the Beauty and Benefits of Green Roofs Market Hits at 15.6% CAGR

Rise in awareness among the population about green roof systems and increase in the greenhouse effect and global warming are expected to drive the market growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A green roof is a type of roof that is partially or completely covered with vegetation, soil, and sometimes other materials such as drainage and irrigation systems. Also known as a living roof, eco-roof, or vegetated roof, green roofs offer many benefits, both for the building itself and the environment.

The global green roof market size accounted for $1.45 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.19 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in greenhouse effect and global warming around the globe fuels the growth of the market. Increase in disposable income of the population and improvement in the standard of living in several developing economies is projected to cater to the growth of the green roof market. Moreover, government mandates to install green roofing for commercial areas are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2018, the government of France made it mandatory to install green roofs for all new commercial sectors, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

In addition to reducing energy costs, green roofs also have a number of environmental benefits. They help to reduce stormwater runoff by absorbing and filtering rainwater, which can help to prevent flooding and reduce the burden on stormwater systems. Green roofs can also help to improve air quality by absorbing pollutants and reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the air.

Green roofs can be installed on a variety of different types of buildings, from residential homes to large commercial buildings. They can also vary in terms of their complexity and level of maintenance. Some green roofs are simply covered with a layer of vegetation, while others may include irrigation and drainage systems, as well as structural support to accommodate the weight of the roof.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the global green roof market report include Axter Limited, Bauder Ltd, Green Roof Blocks, Optigrun International AG, Sempergreen Group, American Hydrotech Inc, Barrett Company, ArchiGreen Roof Ltd, Onduline Group SAS, and XeroFlor North America.

Overall, green roofs are an innovative and eco-friendly approach to building design and construction. While they do require an initial investment, they can provide a range of benefits that can help to reduce costs and improve the overall sustainability of buildings and the environment.

