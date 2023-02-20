Rabat World Human Rights Pre-Forum Calls for South-South Approach to Transitional Justice, Migration Issues

MOROCCO, February 20 - The 51st ordinary session of the Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights kicked off Monday in Skhirat, with the participation of concerned governmental parties in member states, national human rights institutions and civil society organizations that have observer status with the committee.

The opening session of this meeting, held at the initiative of Morocco and at the invitation of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States was chaired by Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, while the ordinary session will be presided over by assistant Minister for Human Right Affairs at Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and chairman of the Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi.

Held for the first time outside the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Cairo, this session will discuss several items on the agenda including issues related to the promotion of cultural diversity, the protection and preservation of the institution of family and marriage, the impact of climate change on human rights, as well as the examination of ways to support the implementation of the Arab plan for education in the field of human rights, of which Morocco played an important role in the elaboration phases.

The 51st ordinary session of the Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights, established in 1968, also coincides with the 15th anniversary of the entry into force of the Arab Charter on Human Rights, as well as the 75th anniversary of the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

MAP: 20 February 2023